Nifty Sanitization Stuff to Make Everything in Your Life Less Gross

by Carly Milne | Fri., Jan. 24, 2020 3:00 AM
Guck. Grime. Germs. Ew! Even if you're not phobic about such things, it helps to do a deep clean every once in a while and get your stuff (or your home) in spotless shape.
But sometimes you're not sure where to start, or you're not sure what else exists beyond bleach to help you get your life de-gunked. Fret not! We scoped out some interesting, fascinating and downright magical goodies that will help you sanitize your world and make it more livable. For example? You'll definitely want something to sanitize your phone, which is a known germ farm. There's some cool kitchen goodies that can clean and deodorize. And if you really want to go hardcore, you can purify the air and eliminate the germs floating around your home. (Again we say: ew!)
So grab some of the goodies below and join us in a quest to rid the world of icky stuff. Because it's never too early to start spring cleaning.
It's unsurprising garbage disposals are gross, given what we put them through. But what is surprising is how easy they are to clean when you use Plink. Just drop one of these magic pearls into your disposal, and its fizzy enzymatic formula will not only clean your drain, deodorize it and remove foul odors, but it'll also make your kitchen smell yummy thanks to a tart lemon scent. Plus, it's biodegradable and doesn't contain phosphates.
Surely you know that your phone is a breeding ground for bacteria. Zap those germs before they infect your life, and charge your phone at the same time, with this awesome phone sanitizer. Just plunk it inside and plug it into the charger, close the lid, and let your peace of mind take over while ultra-violet light gets rid of all the ickies your phone picks up over the course of a day. And if you can't wait for it to finish its decontamination process, the sanitizer features an amplifier so you can listen to music while it de-grossifies. Also? It made the cut on Shark Tank!
Yes, you read that right: this water bottle cleans itself! How? The bottle activates every two hours to bask the water and inner surface of the bottle in purifying UV-C LED light, which eliminates up to 99.9999% of bio-contaminants. That means your water bottle remains stink-free, germ free, and odor-causing bacteria free. And you don't need replacement filters or batteries to keep it that way! One charge via USB lasts from one to two months. This was a Daily Pop fave gift for trendsetters over the holidays!
But if you prefer the analog format of water bottle, or you're just forgetful about cleaning 'em, then you're definitely going to need these. In addition to being biodegradable, chlorine free and environmentally safe, they'll remove stubborn stains and odors with ease. Just fill your bottle with hot water, drop in a tablet, let it fizz for 15 to 30 minutes, then pour it out. And voila! You have a spotless, non-grody drinking vessel for your favorite beverage.
Even if you're not wearing your finest gems while you're working up a sweat at the gym, just the usual daily wear infused them with the grit and grime of day to day life. Zap the junk off your jewelry, watches, and even your eyeglasses with this jewelry cleaner, which uses tap water and 42,000 Hz of ultrasonic sound waves to get rid of any gunk that may be living in or on your baubles and trinkets. There's an internal basket that keeps your goodies safe, and five preset cleaning cycles with an auto shut off in case you forget about them.
Get down to the nitty gritty with this brush set, which easily attaches to your power drill to give you the scrubbing power you never knew you wanted, but definitely needed. There's an attachment that will work for everything, from scrubbing your bathroom floor, everything in the kitchen, even your car, carpet and upholstery. Scour large surfaces, hard to reach spots, and everything in between thanks to a variety of attachments that make it easy to scrub away pretty much anything that may be tipping off your inner clean freak. Your home will be hospital-level clean in no time.
Your bathroom might only be bested by your phone for being a germ factory, especially when it comes to the toilet. But what do you do when you want to get it ridiculously clean without harming the environment? This toilet bowl cleaner from Seventh Generation is the answer. Not only does it tackle stubborn stains, but it leaves your bowl (and surrounding area) spotless without using chlorine, synthetic fragrances, dyes or ammonia. You also might want to think about....
Okay, hear us out on this one. We know that the concept of a bidet squicks a lot of people out, but you'll be missing out on one of the great joys in life: a spotless tushy, no matter what kind of bathroom shenanigans you may have endured. And the goot news is, you don't have to buy an entirely new unit for your bathroom to experience this joy. The Tushy Spa easily attaches to your existing toilet system, dousing your butt in cool or warm water (you'll need the unit to be close to your tap to get the warm). There's pressure and targeting controls to ensure you get clean where you want, and the nozzle is self-cleaning. Trust us. You'll thank us later.
And while we're on the subject, have you ever thought about your cat's litter box situation? Let's face it: it's not pleasant for either of you, but this little gadget may change that. It's a litter box that scoops away the dirty business your cat leaves behind, and stashes it into a disposable tray that helps eliminate odors. Once the tray is full, toss it, replace it, and then lather, rinse, repeat. You won't have to scoop, your cat won't have to dodge its own presents as it waits for you to scoop, your home will never smell of used litter, and all that adds up to a more sanitary experience for all.
Swipe a little of this on any stains you might be struggling with, and you'll think there's some kind of magic going on. Because how on earth could a biodegradable, environmentally-friendly product remove stains ranging from grass to grease, including red wine, ketchup, ink, blood and more... and do all that with minimal effort? You won't know until you try it, so give it a shot and see the magic for yourself.
Yeah, dusting will do a little bit of good, but when you really want to wipe the junk out of your home, go for a solid air purifier. This one reduces harmful germs, dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and other allergens as small as .3 microns from the air. Plus, it reduces 99.7% of harmful germs thanks to UV C light, which helps kill airborne viruses including influenza, staph and rhinovirus, and works with Titanium Dioxide to reduce volatile organic compounds. Yes please. Also? It was one of our Amazon best sellers from 2019.
Love hand sanitizers, but hate the way they feel like they're stripping the skin off your hands? Then you want this spray from Dr. Bronner. It's chemical-free but still insanely effective, thanks to the antiseptic properties of organic ethyl alcohol and glycerin. And though it comes in several scents, we love the peppermint for a little aromatherapy kick that will brighten your day. Just spray it on your hands, rub them together, and you're good to go!
When you're done getting rid of all your germs, consider spending your newfound free time working on your handwriting, or maybe get a little more social and throw a Super Bowl party your friends will never forget!
