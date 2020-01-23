Bachelor Nation lost one of its own.

Tyler Gwozdz, who appeared as a contestant on the most recent season of The Bachelorette, has passed away at the age of 29, E! News has confirmed.

Gwozdz, who was known as Tyler G. during Hannah Brown's season, was hospitalized last week in Boca Raton for a suspected medical overdose, with officers responding to a call at around 10:45 a.m. on Jan. 13, with the former reality contestant then being transported to the hospital. An official cause of death has yet to be determined.

A psychology graduate student, Gwozdz was picked for the first one-on-one date of season 15 before making an abrupt off-screen exit from the reality dating competition series. The Bachelor producers and Brown have yet to publicly comment on Gwozdz's death.

Unfortunately, Gwozdz isn't the first member of Bachelor Nation that has passed away in the ABC franchise's 18-year history, with fans mourning the loss of several contestants over the years.