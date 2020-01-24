She may not be on the runways, but year after year, Kim Kardashian still manages to own fashion week thanks to her daring wardrobe.

A show staple since the early 2000s, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star brings her A-plus game to every event, whether that's supporting pal Serena Williams and her debut collection or making her return to Paris following 2016's harrowing hostage situation, where she was robbed and held at gunpoint. Since then, she's made heads turn (and jaws drop) with her cleavage-baring, scalloped gown by Versace and again in a belted, electric blue shirt dress for Louis Vuitton.

Indeed, her unexpected yet effortless style ranges from bold—latex, body-hugging minis and a sheer gown that hugged her baby bump—to timeless pieces, such a black blazer dress or a more conservative black two-piece worn for the 2015/2016 shows.

Her best accessory, though? Husband Kanye West. The longtime loves often turn Fashion Week into an opportunity for date night. Or, better yet, a family affair when it comes to cheering on the rapper and his Yeezy collection.