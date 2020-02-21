"Oh, oh, thank God that we don't have to be alone / Closer I get the more that my heart knows / You're like that last turn home / That last turn home."

When Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd crafted those words back in 2013, they weren't riffing on the future that lie ahead for them, they weren't even talking about each other. Virtual strangers, the Arlington, Texas transplant and the singer/songwriter from Kalamazoo, Michigan had been set up by their publishing companies for a writing session at a Nashville studio.

Eager to prove their mettle in Music City, the future hitmakers came up with this ballad that wasn't only picked up, it was recorded by Tim McGraw, a country music demigod.