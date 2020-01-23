Nothing stronger than a mother's love for her child.

Charlize Theron has had a successful, long career as a Hollywood movie star, but her favorite role yet is being a mom. The actress sat down with W Magazine's podcast Five Things with Lynn Hirschberg podcast to talk about her life, career and family life in an in-depth chat. She's mom to two kids, Jackson Theron and August Theron, both adopted. She opened up about what it was like meeting her daughter for the very first time and all the emotions she was feeling.

"I vividly remember seeing Jackson through a window. I got out of the car and I saw her through the window. Someone was holding her and my heart just jumped out of my body and I almost couldn't catch it," she shared. "It is just a visceral, emotional feeling that the fact that I'm keeping my shit together right now is so impressive."