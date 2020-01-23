Did Prince Charles just snub Mike Pence? The internet seems to think so.

On Thursday, the Prince of Wales and the Vice President of the United States were both in attendance at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial museum in Jerusalem. While there, Prince Charles greeted fellow attendees, sharing pleasantries as he made his way down a line of world leaders. However, in video footage posted on social media Thursday, Charles can be seen skipping over Pence, despite greeting those standing beside the VP.

In response to the speculation online, Pence's press secretary Katie Waldman has denied the snub claim. In fact, she also provided video and photo footage of Prince Charles and Pence interacting on Thursday.

"This is not true," Waldman tweeted in response to the snub accusations. "VP and Prince Charles spoke prior to entering the event floor and after his remarks as well."