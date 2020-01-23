Ellen DeGeneresjust met a baby genius.

In a new episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host sat down with 2-year-old Harry Pile and his parents, Shellie and Steve. The family of three flew all the way to California from Liverpool, England, to showcase little Harry's photographic memory that makes him able to identify every single one of the world's flags, among other things.

As Ellen asked his parents, "When did you notice that there was something going on with him? Did I read this right? He was 12 months old and knew the alphabet?"

As Shellie replied, "Yeah, when he was first born we noticed that his eyes looked really big, and we joked that he looked shocked. So, from then, I'd say about 12 months, he started to be able to identify the alphabet, he could spell his name, he could read his name. Eighteen months he could identify shapes."