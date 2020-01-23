The Internet Is Begging Justin Bieber to Shave Off His Mustache

Beliebers mustache Justin Bieber an important question.

On Wednesday, the "Yummy" singer's latest Instagram post was filled with comments from his followers urging him to part ways with his mustache. In his innocent selfie, Justin's stache can be seen in all its glory as he shows off his diamond grill for the camera.

Not feeling his new look, fans banded together in hopes of convincing the "Sorry" singer to shave. "Justin I love you but please shave," one follower wrote. Another chimed in with, "Sir can you please shave." Still pleading with the Drew founder, a fan commented, "Justin please shave that thing off your baby face."

Justin hasn't responded to his mustache naysayers yet but from the looks of it, the stache is here to stay. Always a fan of a little stubble, the singer had begun embracing his new look earlier this month. It was until recently that it had turned into a full-on mustache, which he graciously documented on social media with tons of selfies.