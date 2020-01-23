Cheer's Gabi Butler Speaks Out About Her Controversial Parents

It's safe to say the world is flipping out over Cheer.

The Netflix documentary series—released in early January—follows Navarro College's cheerleaders as they prepare to take on Daytona's NCA National Championships—and compete for their 14th top title. And while viewers at home (including Reese Witherspoon and Chrissy Teigen) rooted for Jerry Harris to make mat, Morgan Simianer to stick the pyramid and Mackenzie "Sherbs" Sherburn to recover from a tragic fall, they were hesitant to cheer on Gabi Butler's rather, er, spirited parents.

Throughout the six-episode show, the Boca Raton-based couple seemed to put too much pressure on their daughter, going as far as criticizing her for eating a single egg. (Instead, her mom recommended she choose jackfruit, which would allegedly keep her full for up to 12 hours.)

And now, following the Internet backlash, the 22-year-old addressed the controversy during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "When the show came out, we all watched it together as a family and we were like, ‘Oh wow,'" she admitted to host Ellen DeGeneres. "It was a really big eyeopener for all of us."