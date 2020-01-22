Is Vanessa Hudgens shooting her shot?

Nearly a week after her split from Austin Butler, the actress was spotted out on a dinner date with Los Angeles Lakers star Kyle Kuzma on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Today, she's still hanging out on the east coast, to continue supporting the 24-year-old basketball star in New York at Madison Square Garden, where the Lakers are playing against the Knicks.

Hudgens was pictured tonight making a low-key entrance into Madison Square Garden to watch Kuzma in action, wearing an oversized black coat, brown knee-high boots with a black baseball-style cap—you know, to keep her low-pro.

On Tuesday night, according to photos obtained by TMZ, Hudgens and Kuzma dined at Italian restaurant Lilia in Brooklyn where they got to know each other a little bit more over a bottle of wine.

Hudgens and her former blame decided to go their separate ways earlier this month after first sparking rumors in Sept. 2011. According to a source, distance played a huge factor. "They're just shooting on two different continents and it's a matter of distance," a source told E! News about the split. "There is no bad blood at all, and they have a lot of respect for each other."