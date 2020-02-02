Flashback: See Tom Cruise, Angelina Jolie and More at 2010 Super Bowl

George Pimentel/Getty Images for Creative Artists Agency
What do Tom Cruise, Angelina Jolieand Ashton Kutcherhave in common?
Well, they probably have a lot in common, but for the purpose of this story, the one commonality between the A-listers is that they were all at the 2010 Super Bowl. In fact, it was pretty star-studded in general. After all, it was the year that the New Orleans Saints faced off against the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, with the Saints ultimately winning.
As for the halftime show, The Who were the stars chosen to rock the socks off of Miami, a polar opposite from this year's performers Jennifer Lopezand Shakira. Fun fact: their halftime performance was the first to not have fans surrounding the stage in ten years.
Since then, halftime shows and Super Bowl as a whole has only gotten more and more extravagant. Lady Gaga's jumped off a roof, Katy Perrydanced with sharks and Beyoncé was her glamorous Beyoncé-self.
To see the stars who attended shows from years past, check out the gallery below!
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
The artists took to the stage to perform "Lose Control" at the Pepsi Super Bowl Fan Jam.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Ten years after this photo was taken, J. Lo will be returning to the same stadium as the half-time performer.
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
It seems like just yesterday the Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars were wowing the crowds with their mere presence.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Memories from a time when the musician was still releasing music.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
And on this day there was "One Less Lonely Girl."
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Reunited and it feels so good! The P.S. I Love You stars got together a few years after their hit movie came out.
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images
It may seem like this was part of the show Punk'd, but in reality Ashton was just having fun with the other photographers.
George Pimentel/Getty Images
Two of American Idol's most successful stars join forces in Miami.
Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com
Spotted at the Super Bowl: Chuck and Vanessa mingling with the A-listers at an exclusive party.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
There's a reason why she's called QUEEN Latifah.
George Pimentel/Getty Images for Creative Artists Agency
This is photographic evidence that a lot can change in 10-years.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
The county star had people "Cry(ing) Pretty" with her rendition of the "Star Spangled Banner."
