Flashback: See Tom Cruise, Angelina Jolie and More at 2010 Super Bowl

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Feb. 2, 2020 3:00 AM

Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes, Alex Rodriguez, Cameron Diaz, 2010 Super Bowl Party

George Pimentel/Getty Images for Creative Artists Agency

What do Tom CruiseAngelina Jolieand Ashton Kutcherhave in common?

Well, they probably have a lot in common, but for the purpose of this story, the one commonality between the A-listers is that they were all at the 2010 Super Bowl. In fact, it was pretty star-studded in general. After all, it was the year that the New Orleans Saints faced off against the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, with the Saints ultimately winning.

As for the halftime show, The Who were the stars chosen to rock the socks off of Miami, a polar opposite from this year's performers Jennifer Lopezand Shakira. Fun fact: their halftime performance was the first to not have fans surrounding the stage in ten years. 

Since then, halftime shows and Super Bowl as a whole has only gotten more and more extravagant. Lady Gaga's jumped off a roof, Katy Perrydanced with sharks and Beyoncé was her glamorous Beyoncé-self. 

To see the stars who attended shows from years past, check out the gallery below!

Timbaland, JoJo, 2010 Super Bowl

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Timbaland & JoJo

The artists took to the stage to perform "Lose Control" at the Pepsi Super Bowl Fan Jam.

Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, 2010 Super Bowl

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Jennifer Lopez & Marc Anthony

Ten years after this photo was taken, J. Lo will be returning to the same stadium as the half-time performer.

Angelina Jolie, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Brad Pitt, 2010 Super Bowl

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie, Maddox & Brad Pitt

It seems like just yesterday the Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars were wowing the crowds with their mere presence.

Rihanna, 2010 Super Bowl

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Rihanna

Memories from a time when the musician was still releasing music.

Justin Bieber, 2010 Super Bowl

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Justin Bieber

And on this day there was "One Less Lonely Girl."

Hilary Swank, Harry Connick Jr, 2010 Super Bowl

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Hilary Swank & Harry Connick Jr.

Reunited and it feels so good! The P.S. I Love You stars got together a few years after their hit movie came out. 

Demi Moore, Ashton Kutcher, 2010 Super Bowl

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Demi Moore & Ashton Kutcher

It may seem like this was part of the show Punk'd, but in reality Ashton was just having fun with the other photographers. 

Carrie Underwood, Chris Daughtry, 2010 Super Bowl Party

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood & Chris Daughtry

Two of American Idol's most successful stars join forces in Miami.

Ed Westwick, Jessica Szhor, 2010 Super Bowl Party

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

Ed Westwick & Jessica Szhor

Spotted at the Super Bowl: Chuck and Vanessa mingling with the A-listers at an exclusive party.

Queen Latifah, 2010 Super Bowl

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Queen Latifah

There's a reason why she's called QUEEN Latifah. 

Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes, Alex Rodriguez, Cameron Diaz, 2010 Super Bowl Party

George Pimentel/Getty Images for Creative Artists Agency

Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes, A-Rod & Cameron Diaz

This is photographic evidence that a lot can change in 10-years. 

Carrie Underwood, 2010 Super Bowl, Anthem

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood

The county star had people "Cry(ing) Pretty" with her rendition of the "Star Spangled Banner."

