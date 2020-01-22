Lena Waithe and Wife Alana Mayo Split

Getty Images
by Alyssa Morin | Wed., Jan. 22, 2020 6:01 PM
Getty Images
Lena Waithe and Alana Mayo have decided to go their separate ways, E! News has exclusively learned.
The news comes two months after announcing they secretly married. A statement was shared with E! News about their decision to split.
"After careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways," a joint statement from their reps read. "We have nothing but support for one another and ask that you respect our privacy during this time."
Back in November, the Emmy winner told Ellen DeGeneres and John Legend on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she and Mayo tied the knot in a private ceremony at a San Francisco courthouse.
"We didn't make any announcements or a big... We went to San Francisco. We went to the courthouse," Lena explained at the time. "Got married right in front of [late gay rights activist and politician] Harvey Milk's bust."
"[It was] her idea, as all good things are," she continued. "And she was just driving and she saw the courthouse and she said, ‘We should get married there.' And I said, ‘Cool, I'm down.'"
The couple announced their engagement in 2017, and had been dating for quite some time before taking their romance to the next level.
Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m.! And don't miss our 2020 Grammys: E!'s Inside Guide special Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 11 p.m. for a Grammy Awards preview!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?