You'd think that after four years of acting on the show, Madalaine Petsch would know everything there is to know about the set of Riverdale.

In a new video for Architectural Digest, the Riverdale star hosts a tour of the Vancouver set and discovers some things she's never even seen before, including a small kitchen in Pop's, complete with recipes for soup.

The delightful 11 minute video features trips to Pop's, Cheryl's locker, a Riverdale High classroom, the student lounge, Cheryl's bedroom and closet, the wardrobe truck, the hair and makeup truck, and even craft services.

We definitely learned some things we didn't know, like the fact that Cheryl's locker can be moved around depending on the shot that's needed. We did know that one of the classrooms can be turned into whatever class is happening, but we did not know that one of the upcoming classes is a spoiler.