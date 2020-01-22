Jean-Paul Gaultier is going out with a bang.

On Thursday, celebrities, designers and influencers galore gathered at the famous Theatre Du Chatelet in Paris to witness a show they won't soon forget. The crowds watched in awe as Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Dita Von Teese, Paris Jacksonand so many more famous models strut across the catwalk in outrageous, beautiful ensembles designed by none other than Jean-Paul Gaultier himself.

But this show wasn't unforgettable for it's star-studded rotation of models or for having Boy George performing—that's par for the course. It's an unforgettable show because this marks the end of Jean-Paul's reign as the King of Haute Couture. After 50 years in the fashion industry, the renowned designer made his final bow.

On Jan. 17, the 67-year-old revealed via social media, "This show celebrating 50 years of my career will also be my last. But rest assured Haute Couture will continue with a new concept."