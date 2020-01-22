Ozzy Osbourne Will Present at 2020 Grammys After Revealing Parkinson's Diagnosis

After revealing his Parkinson's diagnosis on Tuesday, Jan. 21, Ozzy Osbourne is slated to present at the 2020 Grammy Awards

The 71-year-old, also known as "the Prince of Darkness," opened up about his recent health battles on Good Morning America and is shedding light on living with Parkinson's disease since last February. 

"It's been terribly challenging for us all," Osbourne said. "I did my last show New Year's Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves." 

His wife, Sharon Osbourne, added that he was diagnosed with "PRKN 2. There's so many different types of Parkinson's; it's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it's—it's like you have a good day, a good day, then a really bad day."

But it looks like the "Dreamer" singer is gearing up for some good days after CBS and the Recording Academy announced the lineup of artists, musicians, actors and comedians who will take the stage to present at the Grammys this upcoming Sunday, Jan. 26

Read

How to Watch the 2020 Grammys on TV and Online

This year's presenters include past Grammy winners, CommonCamila CabelloBillie EilishCynthia ErivoDua Lipa, Shania TwainKeith UrbanStevie Wonderand Billy Porter

The list of this year's Grammy award presents also includes past nominees including Osbourne and his wife Sharon, Ava DuVernayand Beba Rexha

This Sunday's Grammys will definitely be a night to remember. 

Late rapper Nipsey Hussle will be honored with a commemorative performance during the award show ceremony. In a press release, the Recording Academy revealed that John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, YG and Kirk Franklin will be performing in the South L.A. rapper's honor. 

Demi Lovato is set to make a comeback at the Grammys with a special performance. The "Truth Hurts" singer, Lizzo is also leading the pack with a whopping eight nominations (the most nominated artist at the 2020 Grammys) and Billie Eilish is also breaking records after becoming the youngest nominee ever to earn nominations in all of the award show's four major categories. 

For the second year in a row, Alicia Keyswill return to host the award show. 

The 2020 Grammys begins promptly at 5:00 p.m. EST / 8:00 p.m. PST on CBS. For more information on how to watch online and on TV, go here

