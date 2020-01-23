Write Now! Fab Pens & Journals to Celebrate National Handwriting Day

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Once upon a time, people used to write each other letters instead of e-mails. They scribbled out party invitations instead of posting invites on Facebook. They wrote in a journal instead of dictating their innermost thoughts to Siri and have her translate it to Notes. We get it—it's more convenient. But in honor of National Handwriting Day, let's go old school and embrace pen and paper with gusto!

We went on the hunt for some pens, journals, note cards and more to encourage you to scrawl down your thoughts instead of texting your friend so you don't forget. And even the most tech obsessed among us would approve of these analog treats. There's stationary with a personalized touch, one-thought-a-day journals, pens that meld your pop culture obsessions with your desire to take notes, and mini notebooks that are perfect for recording the ideas that float through your brain over the course of a day.

And don't worry if your handwriting has become so illegible that even a doctor can't read it. We can relate! But maybe more handwriting will help it get better? Practice makes perfect, of course, and these goodies are a great place to start.