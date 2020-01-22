Why Saie Beauty's Founder Decided to Launch a Clean Makeup Brand

We're spilling the beau-tea!

It's no secret that clean beauty has taken over the cosmetics industry in the last few years. From moisturizers to mascaras and masks, there's something on the market for everyone.

And while the science behind clean beauty is still up-in-the-air, many makeup and skincare devotees credit cleaner ingredients for helping to perfect their skin.

That's what Laney Crowell, the founder and CEO of Saie Beauty, noticed when she decided to change up her beauty routine.

She tells E! News that her "skin and health got so much better" after she started using "non-toxic products" on a daily basis.

But despite her switch into clean beauty, the business mogul realized that there weren't many options in the makeup department. So she decided to create her own cosmetics company, which offers an array of goodies with good-for-your-skin ingredients.

For the brand's latest collection, makeup enthusiasts can shop brow pomades, lip balms, a mascara and more.