She's beauty, she's grace…

Matt Fraser steals the show in this funny clip from tonight's new Meet the Frasers! And steps all over Alexa Papigiotis' spotlight while he's at it. The bedazzled loafers on his feet—much like the psychic medium's "sparkling" personality, as he points out—are difficult to miss.

"I love seeing that crown on you!" Matt exclaims at the clip's start, interrupting a photo shoot that's supposed to star Alexa sporting pageant garb ahead of the Miss Rhode Island USA competition. There are two professionals on set staging and taking her picture, but all eyes turn to Fraser shortly after he enters the room.

"Maybe we could get some of Matt and you together," the photographer suggests. "We have the camera, so why not?"

Something in Alexa's voice says the enthusiasm isn't quite as mutual, but she agrees nonetheless. Seconds later and her boyfriend has the photographer and his partner in hysterics.