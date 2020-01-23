They exchanged dozens of messages on July 12, 2014, according to a log published by Boston 25 News, starting with Roy checking in with Carter at 12:40 a.m. after she had apparently fallen asleep. She replied at 4:07 a.m. and moments later asked, "Why haven't you done it yet tho?"

At 4:28 a.m. he wrote her, "I really don't know what I'm waiting for.. but I have everything lined up."

She wrote back, "No you're not Conrad. Last night was it. You keep pushing it off and you say you'll do it but u never do. Its always gonna be that way if u don't take action." Then, "You're just making it harder on yourself by pushing it off, you just have to do it." Followed by, "Do u wanna do it now?"

This went on for awhile longer and Carter wrote "Love you" at 4:35 a.m. Roy replied, "thank you :)" Her reply, "For what" went unanswered until 9:03 a.m. when she asked if he was awake. At 9:17 he said yes and then the conversation about when and where he was going to do it continued for hours, interspersed with declarations of love and support from Carter as she simultaneously told him he should stop thinking so much and just go through with it.