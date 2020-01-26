Ariana Grande, Lizzo and More Best Dressed Stars at 2020 Grammys

Steve Granitz/WireImage
by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Jan. 26, 2020 3:55 PM
As far as award shows go, the 2020 Grammys are known for having the most jaw-dropping, awe-inducing, extravagant red carpets.
It's the award show that produced many of Lady Gaga's most outrageous red carpet ensembles, as well as that of Cardi B. That being said, the Grammys are not just a place for exorbitant fashions, it's a place for artistic expression, thus producing some of the most daring and Best Dressed looks in the history of award shows. Without the Grammys, there never would've been Jennifer Lopez's iconic and beautiful Versace dress.
So which musicians will go down in history as the Best Dressed stars of the 2020 Grammys? Well, so far, no one can stop talking about Lizzo's white dress from Atelier Versace. From head to toe, the singer is dripping in diamonds and beautiful white fabric.
Then, there's Ariana Grande who wears a grey custom gown from Giambattista Valli gown that just needs to be seen to be believed.
To see which stars wowed the audiences with their red carpet looks, check out the gallery below!
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Orange you glad she chose this fashionable dress?
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
As always, Billy sparkles, shines and stuns in a stunning ensemble from Baja East.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
No one rocks a bolo tie better than Diplo.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Spanish songstress Rosalia brings the heat in a sizzling red dress from Alexander Wang.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
In the words of Uncle Jesse: Have "Mercy."
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Maggie has that extra sparkle tonight and it's not just because she's wearing a starry Chanel dress.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
The singer once again proves "God Is a Woman" in this show-stopping ensemble.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
It's safe to say she looks like one "Rich Girl" in this Dolce & Gabbana look.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Sea foam green for the win.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Fans of Finneas have died and gone to "Heaven" seeing him in this A+ look.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
The singer be looking "Good as Hell" in this white dress from Atelier Versace.
The 2020 Grammy Awards air at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. For a recap of music's biggest night immediately following the show, don't miss the E! After Party special at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. And watch E! News on Monday morning at 7 a.m. for more on the Grammys!
