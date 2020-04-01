Leighton Meester Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Adam Brody

Congratulations to Leighton Meester and Adam Brody!

The Gossip Girl star and The O.C. alum are expecting their second child together. In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, Leighton appears to confirm she's pregnant during a family stroll in Los Angeles. This exciting news comes just as the couple is celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary. The celebs tied the knot in a secret ceremony in early 2014.

"Leighton and Adam got married in Northern California by the ocean a couple of weeks ago," a source exclusively told E! News at the time. "It was a very small and intimate wedding with close family and friends. It was beautiful."

In May 2015, E! News confirmed that Meester was pregnant with her and Brody's first child. The couple, who worked together on 2011's The Oranges, welcomed a baby girl named Arlo Day Brody later that year.

Though Meester, 33, and Brody, 40, like to keep their romance private, the Ready or Not actor did tell GQ over the summer that they've found a "great balance" when dealing with the spotlight.