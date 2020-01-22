by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jan. 22, 2020 11:26 AM
Hmmm, good son, you are.
In 2017, a few months before the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the second film in the most recent trilogy, cast member John Boyega told Entertainment Tonight that he had bought his mother and father a house, adding, "I mean that's a way to do it. You know, I also think that's giving back to my king and my queen." This week, Boyega, 27, shared on his Instagram a video of him surprising his parents with the London home, and their emotional reactions.
"I just bought my mum and dad a house," he says. "I've always wanted to do that."
His parents walk into the home and sit down in front of a camera, thinking that they're there to film an interview about their son.
"I'm here to tell you, there's no interview. That was a lie," Boyega tells them. "This is your new house. It belongs to you."
The two appear stunned as Boyega explains that the surprise was several months in the works. He thank thanks them for everything they have done for him and hugs his dad, who wipes away tears with a tissue.
"Moments like these make all the hard work worth it," the actor wrote.
Watch Boyega's touching video below:
You can watch Boyega in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, now in theaters.
Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m.! And don't miss our 2020 Grammys: E!'s Inside Guide special Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 11 p.m. for a Grammy Awards preview!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?