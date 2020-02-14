These Hollywood Couples Make Us Believe Love Is Real

It's 2020 and Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are never ever getting back together, Brad and Jen are content to just be party pals and Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have both moved on from their marriage faster than the collective public.

And so it's hard not to feel sometimes that every Hollywood couple that falls in love—causing us to fall in love with them, double-tapping their every Instagram selfie and reading up on all of the reasons they're #goals—ends up in the same spot: releasing a carefully crafted breakup statement announcing their intentions to remain friends.

So it helps to be reminded that's simply not the case.

In honor of Valentine's Day, we're eating all the chocolate we can find giving a shout out to some of our favorite married duos. And there are a lot, perhaps too many to make a fully comprehensive list.

To celebrate the fact that the entertainment industry is still chock full of aspiring love stories, here are just a few duos we're hoping will continue to live happily ever after: