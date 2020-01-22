Love is in the air!

When it comes to music's cutest couples, many are quick to put Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton high on the list. Between their chemistry on The Voice to their epic collaborations on tracks such as "Go Ahead and Break My Heart," there is plenty to love about these two artists.

But earlier this week, the couple got hearts melting once again when they dropped their "Nobody But You" music video. In the final product, fans get a glimpse into their life together thanks to home videos.

"Some things u just can't dream up," Gwen shared on Instagram. "The #NobodyButYou video is out now! Got to shoot it w my best friends @BlakeShelton & Sophie Muller. Didn't see this one coming but sooooo happy about it!"

And if you liked the video, chances are you are going to love the lyrics that come straight from the heart.