Family comes first.

It doesn't get any better than a morning spent eating breakfast with your family, and that's what Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are showing the world with their cute new pic. The busy parents of four are always traveling the world working on their latest projects, but they always make time for their young ones.

Kim posted a picture eating breakfast with her hubby and their four kids North West, Saint West, Psalm West and Chicago West. She captioned the sweet photo "Morning Madness." From the looks of it, there is nothing wrong with a little extra madness in your morning.

Kim and Kanye have been very open about prioritizing their relationship with their kids and each other. Kim recently revealed a sweet gift from Kanye that says it all. "He took an amazing vintage…Cartier gold plaque necklace and had it sketched out. He's always the most thoughtful when it comes to gifts," Kim tweeted alongside a picture of the necklace that Kanye had engraved with a sweet text he once sent her.