Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in February 2020

Go ahead, Netflix. Make our day.

The streaming service announced its upcoming lineup of all the series, films, documentaries and specials coming to the site in February 2020, and prepare yourselves, everyone. It's one heck of a list.

One of the most exciting upcoming releases is To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You on Feb. 12. The sequel to To All The Boys I've Loved Before, the rom-com will once again star Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, this time adding Jordan Fisher and Holland Taylor into the mix as new characters.

And it's not the only new rom-com coming to the site. The Elle Fanningand Justice Smith-led All The Bright Places comes out on Feb. 28.

Film classics like Dirty Harry, Blade Runner: The Final Cut, Driving Miss Daisy and Back To The Future Part III will be added to the streaming site next month as well, along with highly anticipated new seasons of shows like Altered Carbon and Narcos: Mexico.