Sex Education without Gillian Anderson? It almost happened. Anderson plays Jean Milburn, a renowned sex therapist in her own right and mom to main character and on the sly student sex therapist Otis (Asa Butterfield), and originally The X-Files veteran wasn't into the show at all.

"I read a teeny bit of the first episode and threw it in the bin," she told EW. "Initially I felt that it was too on the nose."

In an interview with Elle, Anderson expanded on her initial reaction to the show and said, "The fact that she's a professional therapist and yet she's rummaging through her son's drawers and prying into his life? I kept saying, 'Is this too over the top? Is it just too unlikely that somebody could have such a different value system, and such a different moral framework, depending on the situation she's facing?'"