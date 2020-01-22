YouTube star Nikkie de Jager, a.k.a. NikkieTutorials, appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and spoke about coming out as transgender.

As fans will recall, Nikkie posted a video called "I'm Coming Out" to YouTube last week after being blackmailed.

"A couple of weeks ago, I got emails from a certain person, and he was not OK with the fact that I was lying and wanted to expose that," Nikkie told Ellen DeGeneres. "So, he had a very pressuring tone of voice, and he was like, 'If we don't get an answer by tomorrow, it's out.' I feel like his entire goal was, with this, to destroy my life. But, plot twist, that didn't happen."

Nikkie said she had been crying before uploading the video but received a lot of support from her fiancé, Dylan. She also said the response has been "unreal."

"I was so happy that it's 2020 and the acceptance is real," she added.