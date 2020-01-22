Harry Styles' latest hosting gig on Saturday Night Live was one for the books, and Aidy Bryant was there for all of it.

During an appearance on Tuesday's Late Night with Seth Meyers, the SNL star dished on what it was like to have the "Lights Up" singer back on the show as host.

Meyers, being an alum of the sketch show himself, wanted to know how Styles first reacted to Bryant's sketch "Joan Song," during which he played the Shrill star's beloved pet.

Given that the sketch included her hand-feeding the rockstar actual garbage, Meyers asked, "Was he an easy sell or a hard sell to play your dog in this sketch?"

As Bryant replied, "He got right on damn board. I mean, Harry Styles!"

"He was so game," she continued. "And right away when he got to set, we were like, 'You need to get on all fours, and I'm gonna dangle this garbage in your mouth.' And he was, like, totally down."