Justin Bieber knows how to make the perfect first impression—just ask David Dobrik!

On Tuesday, the fan-favorite YouTuber made his late night debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and had the best story about the first time he met the "Yummy" singer.

"I saw him at the club and one of his friends was like, ‘You're gonna meet Justin,'" he told host Jimmy Fallon. "And I just remember, just like…everyone knows Justin Bieber, right? Like, everyone grew up—or at least, I grew up listening to his music. I know all about him I was so nervous."

Despite his nerves going into it, the interaction ended up making for one amazing story. "And he's walking over to me and I say, ‘Hi, I'm David.' And he's like, ‘Hi, I'm Justin,'" the social media influencer continued. "And then he walks by me…and he goes, ‘Tickle, Tickle…' And I said, ‘Okay, cool…' It felt so good after he tickled me. It was the best icebreaker when he tickled me."