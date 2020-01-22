Henry Winkler Slams Rumors He's Been Feuding With Tom Hanks Since 1989

Feud? What feud?

Henry Winkler just put to bed all talk of his disdain for Tom Hanks. In a new video from TMZ, the Barry actor categorically denied that his supposed decades-long beef with the Toy Story star was ever a thing.

The outlet asked Winkler about the "feud" as he walked into a restaurant in Los Angeles on Tuesday. As he said plainly, "I don't have a feud with Tom Hanks."

Pressing further, TMZ noted to Winkler that stories of their dislike of each other have been told for years, ever since Winkler was fired from his directing position on 1989's Turner & Hooch, which starred Hanks. Most recently, Winkler hinted during an October appearance on Watch What Happens Live that he hasn't gotten along with the Forrest Gump alum since then.

As Winkler declared to the outlet, "Yeah, but I know. But it doesn't matter, because what everybody says and what is true are two different things."

To prove his point, the Happy Days alum added that he and Hanks saw each other recently and all was well.