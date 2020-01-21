This Is Us just kicked off its latest Big Three trilogy with one giant panic attack.

As we watched Randall (Sterling K. Brown) deal with a home invader, a massive town hall meeting, and his mother's illness, we could not help but join him in getting extremely stressed. That was hard to watch, especially if you've ever felt the least bit overwhelmed.

"A Hell of a Week: Part One" was the first in a series of three episodes telling the story of the same week from the perspectives of Randall, Kevin, and Kate respectively, in which they're all "really going through the wringer." For Randall, the week began with a trip to Los Angeles to find out that his mother's memory is deteriorating, then involved a man with a knife invading his home in the middle of the night, followed by a town hall filled with angry constituents, followed by Randall punching a purse snatcher to the point of breaking his own hand, and resulting in a full-on panic attack, which he called his brother to help get him through.