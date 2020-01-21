There is no bond stronger than the bond between sisters!

For her YouTube channel, Kylie Jenner sat down with big sister Kim Kardashian to do her makuep. The two women have been trying to film this video for years according to them, and finally got a chance to make it happen. Throughout the video, Kim is very open to answering her sister's fun and harmless questions, until the topic of who is mom's favorite comes into play.

While they did their makeup, the ladies also answered fan questions. "Who do you think mom likes better," Kim asks her sister. "I think she likes you better." However, Kylie doesn't quite agree with that perspective of the situation. "I think you're her OG, you know," Kylie explained. Kim still has some reasons of her own for admitting her choice.

"The reason I think she likes you better is because..." she says before being cut off by Kylie. "She definitely likes us the same, but if we're being funny..." Kylie argued. Hilariously enough, Kim is not letting this idea go.