Soon after, she and Harry filed suit against the Mail on Sunday for printing a private letter Meghan wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, in which she implored him to please stop talking publicly about their frayed relationship. Harry has also accused The Sun and Daily Mirror of illegally intercepting their voicemails.

"There is a human cost to this relentless propaganda, specifically when it is knowingly false and malicious," Harry said in a statement, "and though we have continued to put on a brave face— as so many of you can relate to—I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been."

Oh, and there's another thing that Meghan couldn't have predicted when she was imagining that behaving a certain way would keep the tabloids at bay: that her own father, who she seemingly got along with for most of her life, was going to aid in the campaign against her. That may not have been Thomas' intention at first—perhaps he really felt that going on TV and giving interviews was the only way he had of getting through to his daughter—but he's not supporting her now.

"When they got married they took on an obligation, and the obligation is to be part of the royals and to represent the royals," he told Britain's Channel 5 last week. "And it would be foolish for them not to. This is one of the greatest long-living institutions ever. They are destroying it, they are cheapening it, making it shabby… they shouldn't be doing this."

Thomas accused his daughter and son-in-law of turning the Firm into "a Walmart with a crown on. This is not the girl I raised."

And yet the queen is keeping a stiff upper lip about the upheaval. The critics all in a tizzy over Meghan and Harry just wanting to live their lives and protect their son should try it some time.