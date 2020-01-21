Tom Hanks Slams "Hoax" About Him Promoting CBD Company

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jan. 21, 2020 12:47 PM

Tom Hanks, 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Tom Hanks took to Instagram on Tuesday to set the record straight on a fake celebrity endorsement featured in a CannaPro CBD ad.

The ad featured a photo of the 63-year-old actor, as well as the following quote, "The advances Dr. Oz has made in the CBD industry are remarkable. I wouldn't believe it if I hadn't had the chance to try it out for myself. After using CannaPro CBD for two weeks I was already feeling like a new me."

However, the two-time Oscar winner made it clear "this is false and an intentional hoax."

"I've never said this and would never make such an endorsement," Hanks wrote on the social network alongside the ad. "Come on, man! Hanx!" 

Many of Hanks' followers reacted to the post.

"As if Tom Hanks needs to 'feel like a new him,'" one commenter wrote. "HE'S TOM HANKS!"

"This is gold," added another, "Hanks 1, Hoax 0."

Even Katie Couric commented on the photo.

"Yes and I never endorsed any wrinkle cream although I could probably use some," she wrote underneath the photo along with the hashtag #Ridiculous.

This wasn't the first Hanks has slammed a fake celebrity endorsement. He also did so back in July. 

"FRAUD! INTERNET FAKE! Just so you know. Hanx," he wrote alongside a Cali Naturals ad that featured his photo and a phony endorsement.

Hanks has other things to think about besides these fake endorsements. For instance, he's nominated for an Oscar in the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category for his work in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood—making it his first Oscar nomination in about two decades. He was last nominated in the Best Actor in a Leading Role category for his performance in the 2000 movie Cast Away.

