Rihanna Takes Airport Style to New Heights With Must-See Luggage

Whatever airport she arrives at, Rihanna must have style on the brain!

For many travelers, long flights mean casual clothing, oversized hoodies, comfy shoes and bulky luggage. But when it comes to RiRi, she always takes it a step above the rest.

Such was the case this week when Rihanna was spotted at JFK airport in New York City. While fashion lovers will love the Christian Dior monogrammed hoodie, black trousers and Prada boots, it's the accessories that are really grabbing the attention of fans.

As it turns out, Rihanna opted for clear, see-through luggage as she traveled through the airport. And while we're sure she still had to follow all security protocol, it's safe to say TSA totally approved of this piece of baggage.

Rihanna's latest sighting comes just days after E! News confirmed the businesswoman split from boyfriend Hassan Jameel after three years together.