Rami Malek, Olivia Colman and More Set to Present at the 2020 Oscars

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Jan. 21, 2020 11:50 AM
Awards season is in full swing!
We're only weeks out from the biggest night in the entertainment industry. The 2020 Oscars will take place in Los Angeles, California on Feb. 9, and all of Hollywood's A-list stars will be out in full force to celebrate the momentous occasion. While many will be sitting nervously in their seats awaiting their fate, a few will also be up on the big stage handing out some awards.
The banter between unlikely celebrity presenters is some of the best awards show fodder, and this year there will be a few legendary stars making their way to the spotlight. Mr. Robot's Rami Malek, who won Best Actor for his role in Bohemian Rhapsody in 2019, will be presenting one of the awards during the ceremony.
"We love the tradition of having the previous year's Oscar-winning actors on stage to celebrate the achievements of their peers and are thrilled to welcome back these four great talents," producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain announced in a statement.
Other previous winners who are set to return as presenters include, Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman and Regina King. Mahershala won in Best Supporting Actor for Greenbook in 2019 and also in 2017 for Moonlight. Olivia previously graced the stage to accept her award for Best Actress for The Favourite in 2019. Of course, no one can forget Regina's legendary Best Supporting Actress win for the critically acclaimed film If Beale Street Could Talk.
More presenters will be announced by producers in the coming weeks.
Watch E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2020 Oscars Sunday, Feb. 9 starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT followed by the Oscars telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC!
