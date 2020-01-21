Jennifer Lopez for Coach: Strut Your Stuff With These 7 Must-Haves

Coach
by Jake Thompson | Tue., Jan. 21, 2020 11:01 AM
Coach
"I have a unique history with Coach that dates back to ‘All I Have,'" said Jennifer Lopez. "In all it creates, Coach promotes individuality and optimism in its style as well as a sense of authenticity and inclusion." The award-winning actor, singer and producer is the new face of the high-fashion meets street edge brand's Spring campaign rightfully called "Originals Go Their Own Way."
If you go to the beat of your own fashion drummer, than this campaign—which advocates for doing things your own way and expressing yourself through purpose and style—is picture perfect for you!
However, you'll have to act fast fashionistas: the new Hutton shoulder bag is already sold out! But don't fret fair-weathered friends, if you want to get that J.Lo fit you can shop looks the Hustlers star wore and items inspired by the fashion-forward icon. From knockout wool statement coats to bedazzled leather booties to her go-to handbags, we've handpicked 7 of our favorites so you don't have to.
Check out our strut-worthy picks below.
Featuring a bright tartan plaid, this warm coat is crafted of jersey-bonded wool for a soft, lightweight feel. It's finished with refined leather trim, an iconic turnlock closures and a signature link pocket chain for retro-cool heritage style.
You'll stick out of the pack with this retro-meets-modern Coach top handle bag that's perfect for stowing every day essentials. Available in a variety of colors.
Featuring a feminine, elongated silhouette, this streamlined bootie is a versatile option for day or night. Crafted of smooth leather, it's finished with a comfortable block heel and is edged with gleaming beadchain trim for a hint of sparkle.
Crafted of supple leather with a rich, buttery hand feel, this midi-length wrap skirt has a slight A-line shape. It's finished with an iconic turnlock closure for a heritage touch. Also available in brown.
You'll be a showstopper in this one-of-a-kind artful asymmetrical dress! This deeply-hued frock will get everybody's attention and the vibrant style is finished with a removable neck tie inspired by traditional bolo styles and romantic Swiss Dot trim.
This polished pebble leather shoulder bag makes an iconic statement with the brand's signature "C" for all to see.
We know it's a bit on the spendy side, but if you want fashion AND function, this signature shearling plush coat is oversized, decorated, and is guaranteed to stop traffic!
Shop all of Coach's new handbags, accessories and apparel at coach.com! Can't get enough Jennifer Lopez? Check out How to Enjoy Miami Like an MVP for Super Bowl 2020 at E!
