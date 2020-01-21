The marathon continues.

Late rapper Nipsey Hussle will be honored with a commemorative performance at the 2020 Grammys on Jan. 26. In a press release obtained by E! News, the Recording Academy revealed that John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, YG and Kirk Franklin will be performing in the musician's honor.

As Grammy Awards executive producer Ken Ehrlich said in a statement regarding the upcoming performance, "An activist, entrepreneur and rapper, Nipsey Hussle had a lasting impact on not just his community, but also the culture at large."

"There is no denying the influence he had and his legacy will be felt for generations to come," the statement continued. "We are honored to bring together this amazing group of artists to celebrate Nipsey's life and pay tribute to his many contributions to music. It's sure to be a memorable performance."

Hussle, who died in March 2019, is posthumously nominated for three Grammys this year.