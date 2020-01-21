Harry Styles' Doppelgänger Works at Starbucks and the Internet Can't Calm Down

by Jamie Blynn | Tue., Jan. 21, 2020

Harry Styles

Twitter/BACKGRID

There may be more than one Harry Styles lurking out there in the world.

Yes, as it turns out the "Adore You" singer has a doppelgänger named Sean, who is currently serving up drinks at a Starbucks drive-thru. In a now-viral TikTok video, the Harry look-alike is seen sporting a black turtleneck, the coffee company's signature green apron and a half-up, half-down bun, a style often rocked by the superstar.  "Are you Harry Styles," the driver asks in the clip. "We're literally listening to your song right now."

As for the Internet, they're literally freaking out over this uncanny resemblance. "Bro that's literally Harry," one user commented on the post. "Bro that's literally him." Chimed in another, "Someone help me I'm crying because of this video." (It's not Harry, but who are we to squash their dreams?)

And while some believe Sean looks more like Maze Runner actor Dylan O'Brien (or a combo of the two), many are eager to settle for this Harry's twin.

Harry Styles' Best Looks

"Ma'am please go back and ask for his @," wrote a fan. "This is the closest I'll have to Harry Styles." While one commenter said they'd "literally go there everyday omg," another begged for more specifics: "Where is this Starbucks located I would like to locate this Starbucks so if you could please drop the location I will locate it."

Still, fans actually have a better shot of catching a glimpse of the real Harry in Miami (or on TV) when he headlines the Pepsi Super Bowl party in early February. "I'm excited," he said while sharing the exciting news. "I hear they're amazing and I'm looking forward to it. See you in Miami – H."

In the meantime, keep scrolling for more jaw-dropping celebrity doppelgängers. Or, head to your local Starbucks to see if Sean (or Harry??) will serve you a drink.

Harry Styles

Twitter/BACKGRID

Harry Styles

After a TikTok user captured a clip of a local Starbucks barista named Sean, the Internet went wild, pointing out his uncanny resemblance to the "Watermelon Sugar" singer.

Ariana Grande, Look-Alike

Instagram

Ariana Grande

Wow! TikTok user Paige Niemann is rising to fame with her impression of superstar Ariana Grande. When the singer watched a video of Paige's impersonation, she took to social media to react, tweeting, "i just wonder whyyyy the cat voice / dialogue. [crying emoji] i am sure she is the sweetest sweet sweetheart forreal !! but it's definitley bizarre seeing people blend the two worlds lmao."

Jennifer Lopez, Janice Gray, Instagram

Instagram

Jennifer Lopez

Double take alert! Houston-based bodybuilder Janice Garay is without a doubt the pop star's secret twin.

Gigi Hadid, Iza Ijzerman

Instagram

Gigi Hadid

Dutch model Iza Ijzerman is described as the 22-year-old catwalk queen's "curvy" twin. There's no denying both beauties share similar features, including their their perfectly plump pouts, light blue eyes and button noses. 

Rihanna, Ala?a skyy

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images For FENTY; Instagram

Rihanna

Even the singer was shocked by the similarities between her and this little girl, writing on Instagram, "almost drop my phone. how?"

Regina George Doppelganger

Paramount Pictures/Studio One Photography

Rachel McAdams

Twitter went absolutely nuts over this high school student's senior portrait, which resembles McAdam's Regina George character in Mean Girls. "I'm surprised because I still don't really see the resemblance but I guess it resonated with a lot of people," April told E! News. "It's kind of amusing actually."

Ariana Grande, Jacky Vasquez

Instagram

Ariana Grande

Instagram sensation Jacky Vasquez told E! News of the constant comparisons to the "Side to Side" songstress, "It feels amazing to be compared to Ariana since I see her as a sister. She's so beautiful, so it kinda boosts my self-esteem when people tell me that. I honestly don't know she feels about the comparisons but to me, it's a huge compliment!"

Scarlett Johansson

Twitter/Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson

After a Reddit user posted a photo of his 72-year-old grandmother Geraldine Dodd at age 22, it caught the attention of her modern-day doppelganger ScarJo.  The duo ultimately attended the Rough Night premiere together, and in the actress's words, got "kind of trashed!"

Leonardo DiCaprio, Celebrity Look-Alikes

Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio

The Oscar-winning actor has a Swedish twin! Not really, but Swedish man Konrad Annerud could definitely pass for a 20-something-year-old Leo. 

Taylor Swift, Celebrity Look-Alikes

Instagram; Getty Images

Taylor Swift

When she's not in costume, Kansas-based cosplayer April Gloria bears an uncanny resemblance to the internationally famous pop star. 

Ed Sheeran, Baby

Getty Images; Courtesy Zoe Walton

Ed Sheeran

A 2-year-old toddler named Isla went viral for her uncanny resemblance to the "Shape of You" songwriter. Ed himself responded, saying on ITV's Good Morning Britain, "She's not mine! It's mad the kind of things that go viral."

Steve Harvey, Celebrity Look-Alikes

20th Television

Steve Harvey

The Family Feud host came face-to-face with his "better looking" twin named Olden, a full-time pastor who said he constantly gets asked if he's Harvey.

Chelsea Marr, Angelina Jolie

Instagram, Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie

The A-list movie star has a possible film stand-in thanks to Scottish woman Chelsea Marr, whose striking facial features caught the attention of many Jolie fans in 2015. 

Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m.! And don't miss our 2020 Grammys: E!'s Inside Guide special Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 11 p.m. for a Grammy Awards preview!

