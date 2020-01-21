Emilia Clarke's "New Main Squeeze" Is Too Cute For Words

Say hello to Ted!

Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the newest edition to her family. The actress revealed that the new light of her life is in fact a puppy. "He just can't stop. He physically.cannot.stop being the MOST BEAUTIFUL PUPPY IN THE ENTIRE WORLD," she shared. "Erryone meet Ted. Super Ted. My new main squeeze. Light of my goddamn life. Ready to fill this Instagram feed to bursting whilst still being able to leave room in a teacup."

The actress posted multiple photos of her together with her sweet pup and fans were quick to send their well-wishes to the star and her new furry friend. She also included some fun hashtags to explain exactly how she's really feelings. Including, "Goodbye sleep goodbye carpet goodbye slippers hello poop" and "Cos he's worth it."

The actress just finished up a long run on her hit HBO series and starred in the film Last Christmas alongside Henry Golding, so she definitely deserves to treat herself with a sweet new pet.