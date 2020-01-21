Is NeNe Leakes Quitting The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Again)?

Is NeNe Leakes giving up her peach...again?!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star's best friend Wendy Williams made some surprising statements about NeNe's future on the hit Bravo reality show Tuesday during her taping of The Wendy Williams Show.

While interviewing Real Housewives super-fan Jerry O'Connell, Wendy revealed, "Here's the phone call that I got. I took a break between commercials, my office is right there behind the set. I had to go to the bathroom and so I looked at my phone in between commercials. And NeNe texts, 'I'm quitting.' 9:08 this morning. I'm surprised I got it, because I have no service in my office, but I got it."

Wendy added, "I have got to say something but I'm not gonna say a whole lot. I know something about NeNe that you all will cry, be sad, feel bad for her. She's carrying the weight of a huge thing on her shoulders."