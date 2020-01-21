by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jan. 21, 2020 7:12 AM
Well, V.Unbeatable now gets a chance to live up to that name on America's Got Talent.
The acrobatic dance group from India, originally grand-finalists from America's Got Talent season 14, received the coveted Golden Buzzer from longtime judge Howie Mandel.
In the Monday, Jan. 20 installment of America's Got Talent: The Champions season two, the group performed to "Dhoom Machale Dhoom" by Aditi Singh Sharma and wowed the judges. During AGT season 14, judge Simon Cowell declared the dance group was "in it to win it." Now's their chance to really show their stuff. V.Unbeatable is the third act to get a Golden Buzzer in season two of AGT: The Champions. Singer Angelina Jordan and dance group Boogie Storm have also been sent through to the finals with the Golden Buzzer.
V.Unbeatable retold their story to audiences ahead of their performance, revealing most of the members of their team come from the slums of Mumbai in India, and said being on the show—and possibly winning—would be life-changing.
"Every time you come out, you do something more creative, more interesting. I think this act is going to tour, I think it's going to live forever, and I think this has probably been one of the best acts we've seen in Champions this year," Cowell told them after their performance.
"I believe that," Mandel said. "I love you and I love what you do and I love what it means to you. When you didn't win AGT, the disappointment you had, we felt like a knife going into our heart. But disappointment only lasts a moment. This is a moment. This is the moment you have been waiting for. Just sit there and think about this moment."
And then Mandel pressed the buzzer.
See the moment above and below get the lowdown on who's still in the competition.
NBC
These acrobats came in fourth on America's Got Talent.
NBC
Boogie Storm came in third on Britain's Got Talent and participated in Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.
NBC
This singer won Norske Talenter. She received the Golden Buzzer from Heidi Klum.
Article continues below
NBC
This dance group won Myanmar's Got Talent.
NBC
This singer was a semi-finalist on Australia's Got Talent.
NBC
Mike's a singer and former America's Got Talent semi-finalist.
Article continues below
NBC
The stand-up comic is a semi-finalist from America's Got Talent.
NBC
These salsa dancers were on Britain's Got Talent, Britains Got Talent: The Champions and La France a un incroyable talent.
NBC
This dance group won Norske Talenter.
Article continues below
NBC
Luke, a singer, was a semi-finalist on America's Got Talent.
NBC
A harmonica player, he won Italia's Got Talent.
NBC
This musical theatre group won Britain's Got Talent and also participated on Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.
Article continues below
NBC
A magician, he came in third on Britain's Got Talent and went on to Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.
NBC
This singing clown was on America's Got Talent.
NBC
The dance duo were on America's Got Talent.
Article continues below
NBC
Miki Dark is a magician from Holland's Got Talent and La France a un incroyable talent.
NBC
He's a singer who won Australia's Got Talent.
NBC
He came in third on America's Got Talent.
Article continues below
NBC
This escape artist was on America's Got Talent and La France a un incroyable talent.
NBC
A crossbow performer who has been on America's Got Talent and Britain's Got Talent.
NBC
Hans, a singer/dancer/accordionist, was a quarter-finalist on America's Got Talent.
Article continues below
NBC
These acrobats were semi-finalists on America's Got Talent.
NBC
This dance group were runners-up on America's Got Talent.
NBC
Connie is a finalist from Britain's Got Talent and also participated in Britains's Got Talent: The Champions.
Article continues below
NBC
This vocal group came in fifth on America's Got Talent.
NBC
This acrobatic duo won Mam Talent!
NBC
This trapeze duo was a finalist on America's Got Talent.
Article continues below
NBC
They came in third on Britain's Got Talent and were finalists on Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.
NBC
A violinist, he was a finalist on America's Got Talent.
NBC
This magician was on Britain's Got Talent.
Article continues below
NBC
A comic, he came in third on America's Got Talent.
NBC
Alexa, a dog act, won Das Supertalent and was a finalist in Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.
NBC
She's a magician from Got Talent Espana.
Article continues below
NBC
He was on America's Got Talent.
NBC
He won America's Got Talent.
NBC
A contortionist, he won L'Afrique a un Incroyable Talent.
Article continues below
NBC
This comedian comes from Australia's Got Talent.
NBC
This singer won Pilipinas Got Talent.
NBC
He's a violinist who came in third on America's Got Talent.
Article continues below
NBC
A dancer, he won Romanii au Talent.
America's Got Talent: The Champions airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
