Don't mess with Kate Upton!

On Monday, the model showed off her jiu-jitsu skills on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with some impressive moves. Unfortunately for host Jimmy Fallon, Kate recruited the late night host for her demonstration.

While discussing her Strong4MeFitness initiative, a workout program that strives to help women of all fitness levels build strength and confidence, the new mom also shared that she's already earned the first stripe for her white belt in jiu-jitsu.

"Oh, my god. I am obsessed with jiu-jitsu," she gushed. "So, you get your belt and then you earn three stripes and then you go on to the next color…and the test is so hard. And you learn all of these submissions: How to break someone's arm, how to pop the shoulder out, how to choke them out. And they test you, ‘How many chokes do you know?'"

After explaining that she's been practicing her moves on her husband Justin Verlander, as well as her mother-in-law, Jimmy asked the Sports Illustrated cover star to lead him and the Tonight Show audience in a quick lesson.