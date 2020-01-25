10 Times Grammy Nominee Billie Eilish Was Relatable AF

It's almost time for the 2020 Grammy Awards—and it's going to be a big night for Billie Eilish.

The 18-year-old singer is up in six categories, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Best New Artist. In fact, she's already made history by becoming the youngest artist to ever earn nominations in all four of the award show's major categories.

Still the "bad guy" star faces some tough competition. Lizzo heads into the night with eight nominations—the most of any nominee this year. Lil Nas X also has a total of six nods. However, fans will just have to tune in this Sunday night to see who takes home the trophy.

Life has certainly changed for Eilish since she released "Ocean Eyes" on SoundCloud back in 2016. From securing award nominations and topping the charts to touring around the world and writing music for movies, the musician has had several memorable moments.

And yet, Eilish has remained completely relatable and real with her fans.