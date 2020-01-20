by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jan. 20, 2020 12:25 PM
Chuy Bravo has been remembered by his loved ones.
Last month, the Chelsea Lately personality suddenly died at 63 years old. His death was later said to be the result of a heart attack.
"On Saturday, December 14 at approximately 1:30 p.m., Bravo was rushed to the emergency room due to a Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage (GI Bleed.)" his rep said in a statement. "After complications he suffered an Acute Myocardial Infarction that led to his passing."
"Bravo's funeral services took place today and will be cremated," the statement read. "His family has confirmed he will be brought back to Los Angeles (no date has been set) for a memorial service."
Bravo's TV and real-life families have since gathered in his honor. "Last night we celebrated #Chuy Bravo's life with his family, close friends and as many people from the Chelsea Lately days that could make it," colleague Heather McDonald wrote on Instagram on Monday.
"We all shared hilarious and sweet stories about him. We laughed and cried. What an incredible life he lead especially coming from so many hardships. #ripchuy."
"Tonight we celebrated the life of Chuy Bravo and it was perfect," Chris Franjola wrote on Instagram. "Chuy and all of the people in this picture have meant so much to me and it was great to all be together again. I'm glad Chuy's family was there to see how much he has touched all of our lives & we laughed a lot. Thanks Chuy."
Attendees also included Chelsea Handler, who paid heartwarming tribute to her on-screen sidekick publicly after his passing.
"I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do," she wrote in December. "@chuybravo gave us so much laughter and I'll never forget the sound of his laughter coming from his office into mine. Or his 'business calls' with his 'business manager,' or his shoe rack with all his children-sized shoes. I'll never forget him coming to Christmas with my family one year in the Florida keys, and when my niece who was 5 or 6 at the time—saw him, she ran in the other direction saying she was scared. My sister and I were mortified and were apologizing to Chuy, who told us, 'it's ok, lots of little kids get scared when they see big kids coming their way.' I love you, Chuy!"
