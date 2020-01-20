by Jamie Blynn | Mon., Jan. 20, 2020 11:31 AM
Kelly Ripa has made a major lifestyle change.
While discussing America's "wine problem" on Monday's Live With Kelly and Ryan, the 49-year-old revealed that she had cut alcohol out of her diet. "They are saying Americans bought less wine in the last year," she told co-host Ryan Seacrest. "It's the first drop in a quarter of a century. Now, I believe this is because I quit drinking, that I caused this slip. I have influenced the market.
"I'm not saying I've driven people out," she added. "I'm saying I stopped buying wine and there's a 25 percent dip."
And Seacrest is taking credit for it, noting the change came around the time he joined the talk show in 2017 following Michael Strahan's dramatic exit. "I started the show and she quit drinking," he said. "What does that tell you? I don't know...It that good or bad?"
Very good, actually. As Ripa raved, "It's amazing."
Indeed, since teaming up on daytime, the power duo have found life together is often nothing short of amazing.
"It feels like Ryan has always been here because he's been such a big part of my life off camera for the past 15 years so it feels like he's always been here in a sense," Ripa previously raved to E! News. "Time really does fly when you're having fun."
A sentiment Seacrest certainly echoes. "I literally get up excited every morning to see her," he told E!, "and the fact that we get to chat and catch up on national television and this is a job, it's a dream."
