Why Pink Absolutely “Cannot Get Behind” Plastic Surgery

No one has to give Pink a reason to go under the knife.

Late Sunday evening, the superstar took to Twitter to share an open letter about accepting herself as she ages. "Dear Me, you're getting older," the 40-year-old wrote to her 32 million followers. "I see lines.Especially when you smile.Your nose is getting bigger..You look(and feel) weird as you get used to this new reality.But your nose looks like your kids, and your face wrinkles where you laugh.And yeah you idiot..u smoked."

"Every once in a while you consider altering your face, and then you watch a show where you want to see what the person is feeling... and their face doesn't move," she continued. "I'm cannot get behind it. I just can't."

And if nothing else, she's embracing her appearance for her kids Willow, 8, and Jameson, 3. As the "What About Us" singer wrote, "I want my children to know what I look like when I'm angry."