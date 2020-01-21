Check Out These Front Row Fashion Week Couples

Fashion Week is back!

That's right! Over the next month, celebs will be stepping out in style as they head to the runway shows around the world. It was just days ago that supermodel Barbara Palvin and boyfriend Dylan Sprouse attended the Fendi fashion show in Milan. Photographers spotted the stylish pair sitting front row at the fashion event, dressed head-to-toe in designer ensembles.

And they're not the only couple to sit front row at fashion shows! Over the years, A-list couples like Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas and Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have all packed on the PDA while front row at fashion week.

So, as fashion month continues, we're looking back at all of the front row fashion week couples from over the years! In the gallery below, we're checking out throwback photos of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green, as well as many more celeb duos at fashion events.