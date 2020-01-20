by Jamie Blynn | Mon., Jan. 20, 2020 9:07 AM
By now, you already know the 2020 SAG Awards were a must-see.
At Sunday's star-studded event, Jennifer Lopez slayed on the red carpet while Eugene Levy stole Tom Hanks' spotlight during his "I Am An Actor" intro. Plus, Parasite made history, Renée Zellweger gave a sweet shout-out to Tom Cruise, and, oh yes, Brad Pittand Jennifer Aniston reunited and hugged backstage—and the world will never be the same.
Still, no one—and we mean no one—had a better time at 26th annual show than Henry Winkler. The actor's HBO series Barry was up for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. And while the coveted Actor statue ultimately went to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the 74-year-old hardly felt defeated. In fact, he was positively glowing after spotting Pitt on the red carpet. (He not only pointed and took a sneaky snap of the Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood star, but also posed with him for a picture that will definitely be getting framed.)
But that wasn't his only starstruck moment. While heading into the show, the Happy Days alum bumped into Joaquin Phoenix, Scarlett Johansson and many more. And let's just say, his reactions are worthy of their own award.
Scroll ahead and see for yourself!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Spotted: Brad Pitt out in the wild.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
If you came face-to-face with Pitt, wouldn't you immediately do the same?
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images
We can only assume Winkler is trying to explain how important this moment is to the cameraman.
Article continues below
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner
No need for a "why so serious?" joke: Winkler looks absolutely giddy chatting with Joaquin Phoenix.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner
He couldn't resist another picture with the Joker actor and his sister Summer Phoenix.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
He has to be asking for Black Widow spoilers, right?
Article continues below
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The only way to follow-up a chat with ScarJo is taking a picture with her fiancé Colin Jost.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner
Next to Jamie Foxx, he was all smiles.
Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m.! And don't miss our 2020 Grammys: E!'s Inside Guide special Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 11 p.m. for a Grammy Awards preview!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?